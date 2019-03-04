Home

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
American Legion, Post 703
703 US Rt. 12
Fox Lake, IL
Philip Grana


1933 - 2019
Philip Grana Obituary
Philip Grana

Born: October 10, 1933, in Chicago, IL

Died: February 18, 2019, in Siren, WI

Philip Grana, 85, of Chicago, Illinois, passed peacefully on February 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in Siren.

Philip was born on October 10, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to his parents, Margaret (Abboreno) and Gregory Grana.

Philip proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by the Chicago Police Department and retired from the City as a stationary engineer in 1996.

He enjoyed fishing, trips to the casino, and spending time with his family.

Preceding Philip in death are his parents and his wife, Laurel.

Philip is survived by his children; Philip (MaryJo) Grana Jr., Lynn (Tom) Gburek, Gregory Grana, John (Laura) Grana and Anthony (Elizabeth) Grana; grandchildren; Christina (Brent) Shumard, Kerri Gburek, Lori Ruelas, Gregory (Tara) Grana Jr., Philip Grana, Gina (George) Thrasivoulou, Nicole Grana, Johnny Grana, Dominic Reynolds; great-grandchildren; Isabella, Antonio, Vincent, Grayson and Zack; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Services for Philip at American Legion, Post 703, 703 US Rt. 12, Fox Lake, IL, 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. March 10, 2019.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
