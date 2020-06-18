Philip W. Sahs
1956 - 2020
Philip W. Sahs

Born: September 4, 1956

Died: June 13, 2020

Philip W. Sahs, 63, of Woodstock, passed away June 13, 2020.

Phil was born September 4, 1956 in Woodstock, the son of Wayland and Rosemarie (Green) Sahs. Phil graduated from Woodstock High School in 1974.

For many years Phil was a Woodstock Firefighter, where he enjoyed participating in water fights. Phil was also a long-time member of the Moose Lodge No 1329 and stayed active most of his adult life playing fast pitch softball as a catcher. As an avid sports fan, specifically Chicago teams, Phil was the biggest fan of the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. Anytime you would find him in front of the TV he was flipping back and forth between different games. He enjoyed taking his daughters to Chicago Cubs games at Wrigley Field.

Phil was the owner of The White House Tavern where he enjoyed being social with all patrons. He loved sharing stories throughout his life to anyone who would listen and was well known for his famous one liners, sarcastic comments and generally making everyone smile. Phil loved nothing more than to be surrounded by his family and close friends.

Phil is survived by his daughters Ashleigh and Morgan (Brent) Sahs; his two brothers, Richard (Tina) Sahs and Gary (Diane) Sahs, as well as his loving nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his wife Debbie Sahs; mother and father, Wayland and Rose; as well as his brother, Anthony "Tony" Sahs.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
