Phillip Ward Plane
Born: February 12, 1941; in Wheaton, IL
Died: February 1, 2020; in Seneca, IL
Phillip Ward Plane, 78, of Seneca, passed from this life into the presence of his Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home.
Phil was born February 12, 1941 in Wheaton, IL to Ward and Betty (Gladding) Plane. In 1961, he married Ruth Ann DeWitt of Huntley, who survives.
He was a member of First Congregational Church in Marseilles.
Phil was a man of honesty and integrity. He was determined to accomplish everything in life brought before him. Even difficult times were handled with gentleness and unending kindness.
His love was unwavering for those in his life. The most powerful example was how he loved and cared for the love of his life, Ruth Ann. They met at a young age when she moved to Huntley and their love grew stronger every day for 59 years.
Family was his life. He was the master of creating magical moments that will last a lifetime for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Phil passed into the presence of the Lord just as he lived his life, with dignity and grace... we will miss his wisdom, tenderness and love more than anyone will ever know.
Phil is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; two daughters, Robin (Paul) Ehrlich of Guilford, CT and Michelle Gayon of Wenona; one son, Chris (Guitar) Plane of Fort Worth, TX; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Jeffrey, Levi, Zachary, Paul, Anna, Maxwell, and Joseph; two great-grandchildren, Brynn and Kaisley; two sisters, Susan Nielsen and Debbie (Jeff) Robinson; and a brother Alan (Lori) Plane.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Chris Gayon.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday February 8 at First Congregational Church in Marseilles. Memorial services will be 12 Noon on Saturday at the church.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be given to First Congregational Church of Marseilles or Joliet Area Hospice.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020