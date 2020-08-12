1/
Phyllis F. Jebens
1927 - 2020
Phyllis F. Jebens

Born: September 25, 1927

Died: August 10, 2020

Phyllis F. Jebens, 92, of Crystal Lake, passed away at home on Monday, August 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 25, 1927 in Minnesota the daughter of Herman & Florence Lindell Hammel.

Phyllis was a 1946 graduate of Elkhorn High School. She married the late Lester Jebens on November 15, 1949 in Hebron, IL and together they enjoyed 52 years. She was a clerk at the Osco Drug in Cary for 27 years and was a member of the Women of the Moose in Harvard.

Survivors include her daughters: Carol (Bradley) Wiehr, Barbara (Bill) Algrim and a son Chuck (Kim) Jebens; 5 grandchildren: Tonya Riley-Seward, Angela (Chad) Patkus, Trina (Andrew) Rogers, Matt (Sue) Riley, and Joseph (Holly) Vess; 9 great grandchildren: Cade & Cale Patkus, Isabelle, Hunter and Liam Riley, Zaiden & Mila Vess, Cody & Chase Rogers; and a sister Ruth Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester in 2001, 2 brothers Robert & Harry and great grandson James Seward.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at St. Barnabas Lutheran Church, 8901 Cary Algonquin Rd., Cary. Visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Journey Care Hospice Foundation, Barrington. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin is assisting the family. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Lutheran Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Barnabas Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
