Phyllis Jean Buchanan
Born: July 10, 1936; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 19, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Phyllis Jean Buchanan, of Woodstock IL, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family March 19, 2020.
Born in Chicago July 10, 1936 to the late Joseph and Jeanette (nee Ozga) Kucharski.
Beloved wife of Roger Buchanan; loving mother of Laura Early Riegel, Becky Buchanan Vogle and Ed (Shari) Buchanan; caring grandmother of Billy (Courtney) Creighton, Ben (Alex) Buchanan, Alyx Vogle and Melana Hill; dear great - grandmother of Sawyer and Dani Creighton.
Phyllis was an avid bowler and golfer, and also enjoyed scrapbooking and crossword puzzles. She was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock for 15 years. Above all else, Phyllis cherished spending time with her family and spoiling her grandkids.
Memorials may be made in her memory to the at or mailed to 55 W. Wacker Drive Ste 1150 Chicago IL 60601.
Arrangements entrusted to Cardinal Funeral Home 815-451-9040, visit cardinalfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and check for updates regarding service information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2020