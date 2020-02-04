|
Phyllis M. O'Halleran
Born: August 8, 1936
Died: January 31, 2020
Phyllis M. O'Halleran, 83, of Richmond, IL, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 peacefully at home, with her immediate family by her side.
She was born in Hebron, IL on August 8, 1936, a daughter of the late Gertrude (Bogard) and William B. Covell.
She was married to James J. O'Halleran on August 1, 1953, at St. Patrick's in McHenry and he passed away May 14, 2011.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
She was a graduate of Richmond-Burton High School in 1953. She had a infectious laugh which would make you smile. She loved spending time with her family.
Phyllis is survived by three daughters, Pam (Steve) Fiedler, of Richmond, IL; Chris (Dennis) Holian, of Richmond, IL; Kathleen (Jeremy) Marx, of Ramsey, IL; three sons Tom (Debbie) O'Halleran, of Pell Lake, WI; Jamie (Amanda) O'Halleran, of Crystal Lake, IL; Kevin (Sandy) O'Halleran, of Powers Lake, WI; 21 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (late Melvin) May, of Charlotte, NC; a brother, Mike (Gay) Covell, of Castle Rock, CO and daughter-in-law Joan O'Halleran of Genoa City, WI.
She was preceded by a son David, a granddaughter Natalie OHalleran, a great grandson Tanner O'Halleran, a brother William Covell, a sister Jean Fischer and stepmother Dorothy Covell.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wed. Feb. 5, 2020 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St., Richmond. Mass of Resurrection at 1:00 p.m. Wed at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10519 Main St., Richmond, IL, with Msgr. Martin Heinz officiating.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Fire/Rescue District 5601 Hunter Dr. Richmond, IL 60071.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 4, 2020