Phyllis M. Wojtas
Born: May 7, 1946; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 16, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Phyllis M. Wojtas (Taormina) age 74, of Huntley and formerly of Barrington, passed away on October 16, 2020 at JourneyCare Care Center in Barrington, with her loving family at her side.
She was a longtime hairdresser and volunteer with the Rest in His Arms Angel Gowns Organization. She was revered by everyone as a Super Woman, with an enormous heart for giving. She was a phenomenal cook, baker, quilter and seamstress, and would be the first to offer her assistance to anyone in need. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and being a strong part of their lives. Nothing made her more proud than her grandchildren.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 7, 1946; she is survived by her loving children Maria Harmon and Cassandra (Wayne) Kmiec and step children Theresa West, Laura Carmichael-Gladura, Christy Kane and Sunday Banks; her cherished grandchildren, Brett, Lauren, Daryl Hannah, Hailey, Ashley, Tori; adored step-grandchildren Bradley, Melissa, Joseph, Christian, and Philip; a dear sister Sandra (Frank) Monestero, and brother Sam (Fiancée, Kelly DiCaro) Taormina, and many adored nieces and nephews. She was a dear friend of many and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her significant other Philip T. Carmichael, and loving parents Angeline (Bruno) Taormina and father Sam Taormina.
A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
Interment 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Fassett Cemetery in Edgerton, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Phyllis's family to assist with expenses.
Online condolences may be expressed at willowfh.com
.