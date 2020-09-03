Phyllis Mae Lolli
Born: March 3, 1937
Died: August 31, 2020
Phyllis Mae Lolli (nee Kaplan), age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020.
Phyllis was born in Chicago, IL on March 3, 1937. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Chicago. Phyllis loved traveling, which was shown by her vast collection of photo albums. She enjoyed fashion and was always ready for a fun day of shopping. Most recently, Phyllis cherished her time spent with her husband and all of her loving grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lawrence Lolli; loving children, Lisa (William) Becker, Lori (Robert) Booker, and Jeffrey (Janet) Lolli; grandchildren, Kate (Timothy) Olson, Brittney (Donald) Sweeney, Tyler Booker, Connor Booker, and Taylor Lolli, Brandon Lolli, and Madison Lolli; great-grandchildren, Reese Olson, Trevor Olson, Mason Sweeney, and Maxwell Sweeney; sister, Carole (Robert) Wolf; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Hynek and Mae Kaplan.
A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. A second visitation will take place the following morning at the funeral home from 10am until the time of service at 11am. Burial to follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park in Crystal Lake, IL.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
