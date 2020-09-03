1/1
Phyllis Mae Lolli
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Mae Lolli

Born: March 3, 1937

Died: August 31, 2020

Phyllis Mae Lolli (nee Kaplan), age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Phyllis was born in Chicago, IL on March 3, 1937. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Chicago. Phyllis loved traveling, which was shown by her vast collection of photo albums. She enjoyed fashion and was always ready for a fun day of shopping. Most recently, Phyllis cherished her time spent with her husband and all of her loving grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lawrence Lolli; loving children, Lisa (William) Becker, Lori (Robert) Booker, and Jeffrey (Janet) Lolli; grandchildren, Kate (Timothy) Olson, Brittney (Donald) Sweeney, Tyler Booker, Connor Booker, and Taylor Lolli, Brandon Lolli, and Madison Lolli; great-grandchildren, Reese Olson, Trevor Olson, Mason Sweeney, and Maxwell Sweeney; sister, Carole (Robert) Wolf; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Hynek and Mae Kaplan.

A visitation for Phyllis will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. A second visitation will take place the following morning at the funeral home from 10am until the time of service at 11am. Burial to follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park in Crystal Lake, IL.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davenport- Crystal Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved