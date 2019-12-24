|
Phyllis Podraza
Phyllis Podraza, age 73, of McHenry and formerly of Johnsburg, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. Phyllis was the wife of the late Gerald Podraza, who died Dec. 29, 2009. A complete obituary will be available in the Tuesday edition of the Northwest Herald.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Friday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. prayers, then proceeding from the funeral home to the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
Interment will be in The Church of Holy Apostles Cemetery.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where the complete obituary will be available and friends may share memories with the family
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 24, 2019