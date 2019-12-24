Northwest Herald Obituaries
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Road
McHenry, IL
View Map
Phyllis Podraza Obituary
Phyllis Podraza

Phyllis Podraza, age 73, of McHenry and formerly of Johnsburg, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. Phyllis was the wife of the late Gerald Podraza, who died Dec. 29, 2009. A complete obituary will be available in the Tuesday edition of the Northwest Herald.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Friday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. prayers, then proceeding from the funeral home to the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050.

Interment will be in The Church of Holy Apostles Cemetery.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where the complete obituary will be available and friends may share memories with the family
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
