Phyllis Podraza
Born: June 13, 1946; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 21, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Phyllis Podraza, age 73, of McHenry, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.
She was born June 13, 1946 in Chicago to Phillip and Lena (LaPapa) Tomasevich. On November 26, 1966, she married Gerald Podraza at St. Thomas Moore Church in Chicago.
Formerly of Johnsburg since 1994, Phyllis was a resident of McHenry for the past 8 years and was a member of The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry. A loving mother, she raised three wonderful children, along with her husband, Jerry. A fantastic grandmother, Phyllis always enjoyed attending the grandchildren's sports events and activities while they were growing up.
Survivors include three children, Brian (Kathy) Podraza, Cynthia (Glenn) Harris, and Tina (Zach) Janssen, and nine grandchildren, Nicholas (Jess) Podraza, Nathan Podraza, and Anna Podraza, Allyson Harris, Matthew Harris and Grace Harris, Kyle Janssen, Neil Janssen, and Joel Janssen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Podraza, on Dec. 29, 2009, and her sister, Carol (the late John) Conroy.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Friday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. prayers, prior to leaving in procession for the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
Interment will be in The Church of Holy Apostles Cemetery.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories with the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 24, 2019