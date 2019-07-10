PHYLLIS R. KIEFER



Born: May 15, 1931



Died: June 30, 2019



Our beautiful, funny and spunky mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away very peacefully from natural causes on June 30, 2019, surrounded by love and family. Phyllis Rita (Moser) Kiefer, 88 was born in Galena, IL on May 15, 1931, the fourth of nine children born to Fred and Helen (Maxwell) Moser. She attended grade school and high school in Galena, where she graduated in 1949. Later that same year, she married Ralph (Chris) Kiefer and together they had four children. They moved from Galena to Marengo, IL, where they lived for several years prior to divorcing. Phyllis then moved to Baker City, OR with her two younger children. She also lived in Mill Valley, CA and Manhattan, KS before retiring to Boise, ID where she was residing when she passed away.



Her greatest joy in life was her family. She looked forward to every visit and loved seeing everyone. She also enjoyed visiting a casino every now and then. Even though she never learned to drive, she traveled all over the country. She was an avid reader and had several Kindles on which she also played a lot of games.



She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Helen Moser, sisters Louise Davis, Helen 'Dode' Herrick and Mary Carol Moser and brothers Fred 'Tad' Moser, Harvey 'Max' Moser, Ron Moser, and David Moser. She is survived by her children, Kris White of Boise, ID, Stephen (Nancy) Kiefer of Evergreen, CO, Daniel (Karen) Kiefer of West Des Moines, IA and Sandi (John) Eagle of Monroe, WA, six grandchildren, Jessica White, Rebecca (Mark) Basinski, Joseph Kiefer, Patrick Kiefer, Zachary Kiefer and Brian Kiefer, seven great-grandchildren, one brother, Dan Moser, several cousins and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



There will be no service at this time. Cremation is under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise, ID. A portion of her cremains will be scattered at a later date, with the remainder being buried in the Moser family plot in Galena, IL.



We would like to thank her care givers at Spring Creek Overland Assisted Living and the staff of Doctor's Hospice of Idaho for their loving and compassionate care during Phyllis' final days. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 10, 2019