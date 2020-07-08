1/1
Phyllis R. Smith
1926 - 2020
Phyllis R. Smith

Born: February 1, 1926; in Genoa City, WI

Died: July 3, 2020; in Hebron, IL

Phyllis R. Smith, 94, of Hebron, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 3, 2020. She was born February 1, 1926, in Genoa City, Wisconsin, to the late Ralph and Cecil (Newmeyer) Trimble. She was married for 66 years to the late Robert L. Smith, Sr., of Hebron, Illinois.

She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was famous for her home made macaroni and cheese which she made when her grandchildren would visit, no matter what time they came.

Throughout her life, Phyllis enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, gardening, baking with her grandchildren and teaching them life skills. Phyllis will be remembered as generous, caring, quick-witted, and for her signature drink, Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her children; Peggy R. (Franklin) Smith Pichelman of Cannon Falls, MN, Candace (Dean) Lederman of Juda, WI, Robert L. (Audrey) Smith, Jr., of Greenwood, IL,and Larry W. (Karen) Smith, of Harvard, IL; her grandchildren, Douglas (Tamara) Losee, Shelly Losee, Sarah (Emille) Morales, Amy (Brian) Zimmer, Joseph (Emily) Benner, Beau (Laiza)Benner, Cassandra Benner, Valerie Benner, Katey (Matt) Benner Hajos, Heather (Fred) Pichelman Helmstetter, Keith (Katie) Pichelman, Kevin (Shannon) Pichelman, Garrett Lederman, and Jim Kacena; her great-grandchildren, Courtney Losee, Katelyn Losee , Chase Losee, Emmet Helmstetter, Gavin Helmstetter, Sydney Pichelman, Anya Zimmer, Kian Morales, James Kacena,and Everhett Benner; her sister, Jackie Natzke, her brother, Raymond Trimble, and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services and interment will be at Linn-Hebron Cemetery in Hebron. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hebron Food Pantry or Hebron Public Library.

Info 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
