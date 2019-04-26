Pola Ann Damian (nee Kaider)



Born: September 2, 1932; in Grant Town, WV



Died: April 22, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL



Pola Ann Damian (nee Kaider), 86, of Spring Grove, formerly of Mount Prospect, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Sunrise Memory Care, Crystal Lake. She was born in Grant Town, West Virginia, September 2, 1932, to the late Thomas and Nellie (nee Kolbash) Kaider. She was the oldest of five children. She met the love of her life, Eugene Paul, at the age of 15. They were married on her 18th birthday and enjoyed nearly 69 years of marriage. Determined to be a mother, she had five children; thrilled with each addition to the family. After her children were safely settled in high school and college, she went to cosmetology school, graduated first in her class and opened a salon, Damian's Hair Design.



Pola had a life-long passion for service and helping others. Her children describe her as being modest, unselfish, sincere, genuine, caring, organized, strong and devoted to her family, faith and community. A consummate volunteer, she led and participated in numerous charity related functions at St. Thomas Becket and St. Emily's Catholic Churches in Mount Prospect. She initiated marriage-enrichment and adoptive-parents groups, processed annulments for the church (with her husband), was a Eucharistic minister, volunteered in the rectories and school, was active in the women's clubs, volunteered at nursing homes and was named woman of the year in 1993 for her volunteer efforts. Most recently, she was a member of St. Peter's Church of Spring Grove.



Pola excelled at artistic work which she passed onto her daughters in different ways. She crocheted countless blankets, baby outfits, doilies and more. She especially enjoyed sharing her crocheting and knitting passion with one of her beloved nieces, Judy. She was an adept seamstress who created beautiful clothing for herself and her family. Other pastimes included painting, cooking Polish food (per her husband she was "the best cook-ever"), and gardening. She loved to sing and could bring any plant back to life, regardless of its condition.



Most of all, Pola enjoyed spending time with her family. She just adored her grandchildren and was filled with joy during their visits. Whether it was playing games of Sequence, Pinochle, Canasta, or Rummy, dancing a Polka, picnicking, sitting by a campfire, or taking a road trip, Pola enjoyed any activity she could share with her family.



Survivors include the love-of-her life, Deacon Eugene P. Damian; children, Paul, Michelle, Christine, Gary (April), and Janette (Scott MacKenzie) Damian; grandchildren, Rocco Gogliotti, Audrey Dunn, Thomas (Inga) and Amanda Karch, Autumn (Adam) O'Reilly, and Chase Damian; great-grandchildren, Giani Gogliotti, Misha and Eleanor Karch; and Anna and Jack O'Reilly; siblings, Dolores (Robert) Buerer and Thomas Kaider; sisters-in-law, Mary and Minnie Kaider; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.



In addition to her parents, Pola was preceded in death by her grandson, Austin Dunn; brothers, Donald and Robert Kaider; and her godson, Thomas Kaider.



Visitation Sunday, April 28, from 3-7 p.m., with a tribute to Mom, "I Remember" by Gary Damian read at 6:30pm, at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake.



Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, April 29, 11 a.m., St. Peter's Church of Spring Grove, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove. The morning of the Mass, all are invited to go directly to Church. Burial will be private in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Spring Grove.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pola's name may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation https://www.alzinfo.org/memory-wall/poladamian/.



You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 26, 2019