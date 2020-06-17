Quentin Willard BlomeBorn: November 29, 1941Died: May 19, 2020Quentin Willard Blome, 78, of Woodstock, IL passed away May 19, 2020. He died peacefully. His wife Phyllis was thankful to be by his side during this Covid-19 time.Quentin was born on November 29, 1941 in Stromsburg, Nebraska to Mabel (Wingard) and Willard Blome.Quentin's childhood homes were in Stromsburg Nebraska, Portland Oregon and Rockford, IL, He graduated from Rockford East High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Evansville College at Evansville Indiana in June of 1966. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.Quentin proudly served as an officer in the United States Air Force, beginning in the ROTC at Evansville College. After serving six years active duty, he served an additional 24 years in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was stationed at Goose Bay Air Force Base (95th Strategic Wing/KC 135s), in Labrador, and at the Keflavik Air Station (AF 85th Group) in Keflavik, Iceland during his active service years. When serving in the Wisconsin Air Guard Quentin was stationed at Mitchell Air Force Base in Milwaukee, WI, in the 128th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), and as Commander of the 128th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance (CAM) Squadron, where he specialized in the KC135E Aircraft.Lt Col Blome was respected and admired by his "Grateful Staff" who wrote "In appreciation for your undaunting leadership, friendship, understanding . . . we thank you for the impact you have had on our lives and careers." Service to others and country were of utmost importance to Lt Col Blome.Quentin also was the Owner/President of the successful Wingard Company, a packaging and design company, which specialized in the design and provision of fragrances and medical supplies to both US and international countries. His motto was "Working hard to help America, and beyond, feel and smell better."He was a member of the Retired AF Veterans, of the First Presbyterian Church of Marengo, and the Ridgefield-Crystal Lake First Presbyterian Church.He loved traveling in the US and Europe with his wife Phyllis, his work, people, the Green Bay Packers, photography, keeping up with the news, working at The Diaper Bank of Northern Illinois, cats Wally and Lucy, and "walkin' the dogs", especially Indy and Mack.Quentin is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his adoptive family, his brother Dexter Blome of Houston, Texas, and many cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Mabel, and by his favorite aunt, Julie, and his uncle Bill Wingard, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, other aunts and uncles, and by Indy, Wally and Lucy.Quentin will rest in peace at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the date of the service is yet to be determined. Contributions in his name may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America (online), or to The Diaper Bank of Northern Illinois, online or to PO Box 2014, McHenry IL 60051.