R. Lucille Herdrich
Born: July 29, 1931
Died: February 16, 2020
R. Lucille Herdrich, age 88, of Woodstock, formerly of McHenry and Johnsburg, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hearthstone Manor.
She was born July 29, 1931, in McHenry County, to Byron and Belle (Harvel) Poe. She married John J. Herdrich on Aug 25, 1951, in St. Mary's Church.
Lucille was a dedicated worker and farm wife. For over ten years, she was a switchboard operator at McHenry Hospital. Later in life, she worked at Baxter where she was employed for over ten years. Lucille was a member of Christian Mothers and Altar Society of St. Mary's Church. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Lucille was known for being a fantastic cook and expert gardener.
Lucille is survived by her four children, Gregory (Linda) Herdrich of Johnsburg, Thomas (Ok) Herdrich of White City, KS, Kathleen (Kevin) Carrico of McHenry, Deborah Bartmann of Harvard; ten grandchildren, Karissa (Tom) Nichols, Benjamin, Zachary, Edward, Aubry, Morgan (Ryan) Cottrell, Austin, Kristine (Chris), Michael, and Joseph; ten great-grandchildren, Jayannah, Madeline, Katarina, James, Chyla, Ahnika, Kade, Oliver, Ivy, and Payton; and two brothers, Morris (Patricia) Poe, and Allen (Shirlee) Hansen.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband John J. Herdrich on December 8, 2017; and her infant brother, Raymond Poe.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will be at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Johnsburg.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence for Lucille's family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 23, 2020