Ralph A. Fischer
1941 - 2020
Ralph A. Fischer

Born: April 4, 1941; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 24, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Ralph A. Fischer, age 78, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, passed away March 24, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington.

Ralph was born April 4, 1941 in Chicago, the son of Ralph A. Fischer Sr. and Agnes P. Fischer.

He was an auto technician all of his life and worked the last 32 years for Gary Rossenberg at Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge. Ralph served as President of the Polish National Union Br. 352 as well as a member of PLAV post 188 in McHenry. He held a fellows rank in the McHenry Moose Lodge.

His hobbies included fixing small engines, cutting and splitting wood as well as fishing. Ralph loved pets, and was a big fan of Classic Hard Rock and Country music.

Ralph was a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife Jean; daughter Michelle (Robert) Zimmerman of Bellwood, IL, Denise M. Thornton of Richmond IL, Deeann Kayser of Harvard, IL, Trina (Chris) Mohler of Arizona, and his sisters Lorraine Murray of Crystal Lake, IL, and Tina Fischer of Arizona.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, IL.

Those who are able to attend the service are expected to wear face masks and follow social distancing protocols.

Memorials may be directed to his wife Jean Fischer.

For more info contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or ww.colonialmchenry.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
