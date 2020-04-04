Northwest Herald Obituaries
Ralph A. Fisher


1941 - 2020
Ralph A. Fischer

Born: April 4, 1941; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 24, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Ralph A. Fischer, age 78, of Wonder Lake, Illinois passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020.

He was born on April 4, 1941 in Chicago, the son of Ralph Sr. and Agnes (Bujnowski) Fischer.

He married Jean Lucarz in 1988 in Bloomfield WI.

A celebration of Ralph's Life will be held at a later date. Full obituary will also follow at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
