Ralph D. Scalise
Born: October 9, 1941
Died: March 5, 2020
Ralph D. Scalise, 78 of Huntley, died peacefully, March 5, 2020
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00pm with a service held at 7:00pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.
Ralph was born October 9, 1941 in Berwyn, Illinois the son of Ralph and Jeanette Scalise. On February 25, 1960 he married Sandra L. Christ. Ralph worked as a sales manager for Grayhill, Inc. for 30 years and as a consultant for Budde Marketing Inc for 20 years. Driven by his desire to provide the best for his loved ones, Ralph was a certifiable workaholic. Ralph enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sandy, playing golf, playing the piano and vacationing in Disney.. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his greatest joy was his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra, his children, Gina Gilchrist, Ralph "Rocky" (Kim) Scalise, Lisa (Wally) Empleo and by his 6 grandchildren, Madeline, Max, Nicole, Jake, Eva and Rocco.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Ronald.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2020