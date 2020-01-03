|
|
Ralph E. Westman
Born: October 18, 1942; in Woodstock, IL
Died: December 31, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Ralph E. Westman, age 77, of Woodstock, passed away December 31, 2019 at his home in Woodstock surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 18, 1942 in Woodstock to Alvin and Zelda (Sanders) Westman.
Ralph grew up in Woodstock and graduated from Woodstock High School in 1960. After he graduated he served in the United States Army from April 1960 until April 1963 and spent and additional 3 years in the Army Reserve. When he returned home he opened Ralphs Automotive in 1965. In 1998 he opened Woodstock Whizzer Works. He was the Hoosier tire man for Lake Geneva Raceway. He enjoyed building race cars and hanging out at the track. He loved working on cars, going to car shows, going to Whizzer shows in Portland, IN., and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn, daughters; Renee (Chris) Wangrow, Roxanne (Jim) Johnson and Rikki (Shane) Gibbs, his step-sons; Charles Rein and Kevin (Sarah) Rein, grandchildren; Corissa, Christopher, Michael, Zachary, Nicholas, Connor, Jacob, Brandon, Kylee, Emily and Adam, brother Donald (Carol Lee), sister Janice Lund, many nieces, nephews and one great-grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Roy Westman.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Schnieder, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm. The visitation will continue Monday, January 6th, 2020 at the funeral home from 10:00am until the funeral service at 11:00am. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Following the cemetery service, a luncheon will be at the Woodstock Moose Lodge.
For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 3, 2020