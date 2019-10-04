|
|
Ralph J. Nelson II
Born: 1935
Died: 2019
Ralph J. Nelson II, age 84, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Ralph was born in 1935 in Indianapolis, IN. He received his Bachelor's Degree at Purdue University and served in the Marine Corps from 1958-60. He was a wildlife, underwater, and aerial photographer and his work as a Director of Photography can be seen in Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom.
Ralph's work as a photographer took him all over the world. He was especially enamored with underwater photography. He was an expert scuba diver and created special underwater housings for early home video cameras. Ralph was also an avid cyclist and a former President of the McHenry County Bicycle Club and active member of the Illinois Videographer's Association.
Ralph is survived by Lanny, his wife of over fifty years; his two daughters Christi (David Wenger) and Judi (Walter Wood); and four grandchildren.
Arrangements will be made at a future date to celebrate Ralph's life with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org/donate
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 4, 2019