|
|
Ralph M. Dawson
Born: June 12, 1929; in Maywood Park, IL
Died: January 30,2020; in Barrington, IL
Ralph M. Dawson of Crystal Lake, passed away on January 30,2020 at Journey Care Hospice in Barrington with his family at his side. Ralph was born in Maywood Park, IL, to Jim and Angie Dawson on June 12, 1929. The family moved to Crystal Lake when Ralph was 8 years old. Though they lived across the street from Crystal Lake Community High School, Ralph was proud to be able to drive his Model A roadster toschool. He was suspended briefly after he and his friends drove a truck up the front steps of the high school. After graduation, Ralph enlisted in the Navy and served on a heavy cruiser in the south Pacific during the Korean conflict. When he was discharged, he continued sailing, working on merchant ships in all five of the Great Lakes. He returned to Crystal Lake and hung out with his friends at Kiley Motors, where he met his future wife, Linda, who worked across the street at the National Tea grocery store. The couple married in June 1959 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Crystal Lake and their reception was held at the American Legion (now Hickory Hall). Ralph started his own construction business and built and remodeled numerous homes and buildings in Crystal Lake, retiring from business in the 1990s. He was a charter member of the Crystal Lake Snow Tigers, and served as president for several years. He and his family were avid snowmobilers and took many club trips, forming lasting friendships. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and the group from Home State Bank. On one of these trips, when Ralph was in his 80s, he zip-lined in Costa Rica and did a Tarzan jump, putting some pressure on his much younger friend Steve to follow suit - which he did. He later traveled to Panama to fulfill his wish to travel through the Panama Canal, as he was able to travel through the Suez Canal during his Navy service. When Ralph retired from his construction business, he served on the city's Economic Development Committee from 1997-1999. In 1999, he was elected to the city council and served for the next 21 years, stepping down on Jan. 21, 2020. Ralph was an integral part of the renovation and construction of the "new" city municipal building, and he was very instrumental in the planning and construction of the Three Oaks Recreation Area. Ralph visited the site daily with his faithful canine companion, Grady, and continued their daily walks there until recently. Serving on the city council was a great honor for Ralph and he truly enjoyed the years spent working with the City of Crystal Lake staff and his council friends, as well as mayor Aaron Shepley. In addition to this legacy, he will be remembered for his love of chocolate!
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda, andsons Scott (Cheryl) of Harvard and Kirk (Amie) of McHenry, along with grandchildren, Eric and Alec Dawson, Sophia and Spencer Bengtson and Weston Dawson. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Dawson, of Vermont and brother-in-law, Jim Jurns of Michigan and many nieces and nephews.
He was precededin death by his parents and his sister, Charmaine.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 6 from 3:00-8:00PM at the Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL and on Friday, February 7 at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial serviceat 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Horizons for the Blind, 125 Erick Street, A103, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020