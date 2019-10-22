|
Ralph W. Kraeplin
Born: February 8, 1943; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: October 18, 2019; in Wonder Lake, IL
Ralph W. Kraeplin, age 76, of Wonder Lake passed away peacefully at his home on October 18, 2019 with family by his side.
Ralph was born on February 8, 1943 in Crystal Lake, the son of Carl and Vivian (Raven) Kraeplin. He married the love of his life Linda McMahon on November 18, 1961 and they spent 57 wonderful years together.
Ralph was a lifetime Gold Card member of Local 150 Operators Union. His passion was farming, raising horses and cattle as well as fixing farming machinery. In his free time, he enjoyed welding, fabricating and running his sawmill. Most of all he loved spending time with his beloved family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Linda; his children: Cindy Lama, Raymond (Lorraine) Kraeplin, and Craig (Shannon) Kraeplin; his grandchildren: Corey Lama, Kurt (Bethany) Kraeplin, Thomas (Shea) Kraeplin, Cody (Alley Kutka) Kraeplin, Chandra and Monica Kraeplin; his great-grandchildren Dustin, Kenleigh, Brooklyn, Audrey and Myla; his siblings Edwin (Diana) Kraeplin and Carol Wolff as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son in law, William Lama.
Family would like to thank JourneyCare Hospice for their compassion and care.
Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ralph's name may be directed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home and Crematory, McHenry IL
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 22, 2019