Ralph W. Statter
Ralph W. Statter, 94, passed away on January 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children: Ralph K., Patrick D., Christopher (Lana), Brian T., and Mark D. (Beth) Statter; his grandchildren: Gabrielle, Eric, Kelley, Karly, and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Christopher and Edith; his sister, Irene Saville and his brother, Christopher K. Statter.
Ralph graduated from St. John's Military Academy, Delfield Wisconsin. Ralph served his Country, proudly in the United States Marine Corps, in the 6th Marine Division/4th Regiment. He served in Guam, Okinawa, and Tsing Tao. He received the Purple Heart.
He married Mary DeWane September 10, 1960 at St. Mary's Church, Woodstock, IL. He was the co-owner of Statter Wallpaper Mills, Crystal Lake, IL.
Ralph had served his community and the parishioners as a Deacon at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Crystal Lake, for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The , P.O. Box, 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675 or Pets In Need Midwest, Post Office Box 58, Ringwood, IL 60072.
Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., 4-8pm on Friday, January 31, 2020. Continued Visitation, Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9am until time of Mass of the Christian Burial at 11am at St. Thomas the Apostle, 451 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodstock IL. To leave a memorial message visit www.querhammerandflagg.com.
For info call (815) 459-1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 29, 2020