Randee S. Terrey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randee S. Terrey

Randee S. Terrey, née Vanicek, of Crystal Lake, passed away on May 22, 2020 in Huntley, Illinois. Her loving husband of fifty years, William Terrey, and her daughter Denise (David) Bradstreet were by her side when she passed over. In addition to her husband and daughter, Randee is survived by her beloved grandsons, Will and Jake Bradstreet, of Crystal Lake. Randee was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marion Vanicek, and her sister, Lynne (Chuck) Ivey.

Randee was born in Upper Darby, PA and married her high school sweetheart in 1969. Throughout her life, Randee enjoyed cooking and gardening, and she took many wonderful trips to Hawaii with her husband by her side.

At Randee's request, there will be no service or viewing.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved