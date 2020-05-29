Randee S. Terrey
Randee S. Terrey, née Vanicek, of Crystal Lake, passed away on May 22, 2020 in Huntley, Illinois. Her loving husband of fifty years, William Terrey, and her daughter Denise (David) Bradstreet were by her side when she passed over. In addition to her husband and daughter, Randee is survived by her beloved grandsons, Will and Jake Bradstreet, of Crystal Lake. Randee was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marion Vanicek, and her sister, Lynne (Chuck) Ivey.
Randee was born in Upper Darby, PA and married her high school sweetheart in 1969. Throughout her life, Randee enjoyed cooking and gardening, and she took many wonderful trips to Hawaii with her husband by her side.
At Randee's request, there will be no service or viewing.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Randee S. Terrey, née Vanicek, of Crystal Lake, passed away on May 22, 2020 in Huntley, Illinois. Her loving husband of fifty years, William Terrey, and her daughter Denise (David) Bradstreet were by her side when she passed over. In addition to her husband and daughter, Randee is survived by her beloved grandsons, Will and Jake Bradstreet, of Crystal Lake. Randee was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marion Vanicek, and her sister, Lynne (Chuck) Ivey.
Randee was born in Upper Darby, PA and married her high school sweetheart in 1969. Throughout her life, Randee enjoyed cooking and gardening, and she took many wonderful trips to Hawaii with her husband by her side.
At Randee's request, there will be no service or viewing.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 29, 2020.