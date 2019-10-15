|
|
Raul Enriquez
Born: October 13, 1924; in San Buenaventura, Mexico
Died: October 9, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Raul Enriquez, age 94, of Woodstock, passed away October 9, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born on October 13, 1924 in San Buenaventura, Mexico to Pedro and Aurora (Olivas) Enriquez. He married Luz Rodriguez.
Raul came to the United States in 1952 with the Bracero program which was the Farm Labor Agreement the US signed with Mexico in 1942. He worked as a migrant farm worker in Texas, California and Illinois. He settled with his wife and his family in Chicago until 1976 when the family moved to Woodstock and he resided there for the remainder of his life. While in Woodstock he and his wife opened up their home to anyone in need. He would spend his weekends helping other migrant families meet their personal needs using his own time and resources.
He will be remembered for his compassion and supportive nature. He always encouraged his children and grandchildren's educational endeavors and instilled in them the importance of civic engagement in their communities while maintaining their values and traditions for generations to come.
Raul had a passion for plants and flowers and loved to plant a garden. He tended to his garden the way he tended to his children with love and dedication.
He is survived by his loving wife, his children, Sylvia (Anastacio) Arceo, Roberto (Jeanette) Enriquez, Victor (Cindy) Enriquez, Anna Enriquez, Maggie (Jose) Rivera, Socorro (Silverio) Zacatzi and Palmira (Karl) Appelquist; 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, brother Luis Enriquez and a sister Consuelo Bencomo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Pedro, grandchild Sgt. George Omar, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave. Woodstock IL 60098. The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Ave Woodstock IL 60098. Interment will be private.
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 15, 2019