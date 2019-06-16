Raymond C. Hauge



Raymond C. Hauge, 71, devoted husband of Micheline, "Mickey", died surrounded by family on June 12, 2019.



Ray was a loving father to Kristin Carriero (Marco) and Ruthie Mahacek (Marcus) and was adored by grandsons Bryce, 6, and Beckett, 4. He was also survived by sister Karen Hymes (Paul), brother Roger (Rosemarie) and six nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Edwin and mother, Annie, who taught him to have a strong Christian faith and fostered his curiosity for electrical engineering.



He graduated with two bachelor's degrees from DeVry and Northwestern University's School of Engineering. Ray was one of several engineers that researched and developed the HD TV Chip for Zenith Electronics. He passed his love of nature onto his youngest daughter and curiosity of technology to his eldest daughter.



Ray enjoyed astronomy and model railroading.



Visitation will be held on June 18 from 10am - noon with a service at noon at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2107 Three Oaks Road, Cary, IL 60013. Memorials can be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.



Published in the Northwest Herald on June 16, 2019