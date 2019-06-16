Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
2107 Three Oaks Road
Cary, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
2107 Three Oaks Road
Cary, IL
View Map
Raymond C. Hauge Obituary
Raymond C. Hauge

Raymond C. Hauge, 71, devoted husband of Micheline, "Mickey", died surrounded by family on June 12, 2019.

Ray was a loving father to Kristin Carriero (Marco) and Ruthie Mahacek (Marcus) and was adored by grandsons Bryce, 6, and Beckett, 4. He was also survived by sister Karen Hymes (Paul), brother Roger (Rosemarie) and six nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Edwin and mother, Annie, who taught him to have a strong Christian faith and fostered his curiosity for electrical engineering.

He graduated with two bachelor's degrees from DeVry and Northwestern University's School of Engineering. Ray was one of several engineers that researched and developed the HD TV Chip for Zenith Electronics. He passed his love of nature onto his youngest daughter and curiosity of technology to his eldest daughter.

Ray enjoyed astronomy and model railroading.

Visitation will be held on June 18 from 10am - noon with a service at noon at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2107 Three Oaks Road, Cary, IL 60013. Memorials can be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 16, 2019
