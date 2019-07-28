|
Raymond earl boge
Born: July 18, 1935
Died: July 13, 2019
Raymond "Ray" Boge passed away just short of his 84th birthday, in Indianapolis, IN. He was the son of Harold Boge (Hammond, IN) and Maria Hoppe (Osage, IA).
He was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School. He attended Culver Stockon College in Canton, MO where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He graduated from Northwestern University in Evanson, IL.
Ray worked in plant management and was a manufacturing consultant. He loved golf and enjoyed his Starbucks every day.
He was married 59 years and is survived by his wife Nancy. He is also survived by his son Tom (Katie) Boge, daughter Jill (Bill) Schlies and five grandchildren- Kyle, Mike, Kellie, Katy and Kohl.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th from 2-4pm at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home at 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, IN 46062. For more information, please call 1-317-773-2584 or visit www.randallroberts.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the hospice facility of their choice.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 28, 2019