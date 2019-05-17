Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Kavanaugh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond J. Kavanaugh

Raymond J Kavanaugh



Born: July 31, 1949; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 18, 2019; in Murfreesboro, TN



Raymond J Kavanaugh, 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of McHenry, Illinois, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 18, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Murfreesboro, TN.



He was born in Chicago, IL on July 31, 1949 to George and Norma (Wiegel) Kavanaugh. He graduated from Grant Community High School in 1967. He served in the Air Force from 1968-1972 and was stationed in Grand Forks, ND, Turkey, and Viet Nam. He worked in the dairy business for many years and retired from Dean Foods in Harvard, Illinois after 40 years of dedicated service.



Ray was a die hard Chicago Cubs fan, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame fan. His love of sports wasn't limited to the professional teams. When his children began playing soccer he accepted a request to help coach the Johnsburg White Lightning Soccer Club team on which his son was playing and also the McHenry Park District team on which his daughter played. He volunteered at other school sporting events whenever needed. Those years provided some of his fondest memories of his life. He loved working with all the youngsters and they loved and respected him in return.



He had an infectious smile, a great sense of humor and was always the life of the party. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Survivors include his loving wife, Elaine (Hanlon) Kavanaugh, with whom he was united in marriage on April 6, 1974 in McHenry, Illinois; his loving children, Steven (Natasha) Kavanaugh of Nolensville, Tennessee; and Beth (Mike) Miles of Franklin, Tennessee; 5 grandchildren, Kendall, Caleb, Hayden, Riley and Griffin; Sisters-in-Law, Marilyn (Tom) Fowles, Marie (George) Bourget, and Gerry (Denny) Dalman; Two very special cousins who were more like sisters to him, Renee (Wally) Stephen and Karen (John) Carney; his loyal dog, Bailey, whom he rescued 3 days before he was diagnosed with cancer and was by his side throughout his illness; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father-in-law, Betty and Jerry Hanlon.



Memorial Mass will held on June 8, 2019 at St. Bede Church, 36455 N Wilson Road, Ingleside IL. Visitation in Church before the Mass from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Mass will begin at 10:00.



Memorial Mass will held on June 8, 2019 at St. Bede Church, 36455 N Wilson Road, Ingleside IL. Visitation in Church before the Mass from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Mass will begin at 10:00.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry c/o St. Bede Church or in his name to the . Published in the Northwest Herald from May 17 to May 19, 2019