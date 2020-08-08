Raymond J. Kovach, Jr.



Born: April 3, 1951



Died: June 28, 2020



Raymond J. Kovach, Jr., in his words, "went over the rainbow to meet Dorothy and Toto" on June 28th, 2020 at age, 69, passing away from a heart attack in his home in Mc Henry, IL.



Ray excelled academically in his formative years, graduating with honors from Padua High School, and graduating from Miami University of Ohio with a bachelors and a masters degree in history. Though his family would be remised if they did not mention he was also scoring champ of his 8th grade basketball league.



Throughout his career Ray raised millions of dollars for education, athletics and philanthropic causes. He held various senior leadership positions in higher education and non-profit organizations including the College of Mount St. Joseph, Wittenberg University (He was a shifter), University of Illinois Medical School, Columbia College Chicago, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Illinois, and The Salvation Army.



Ray loved movies and spoke often of his Movie Meet-up group from the McHenry County area.



His family would also like to express gratitude to the staff of Northwestern Medicine and Crossroad Care Center of Woodstock for the love and superior care.



Raymond is survived by his mother, Geraldine Oleksius Kovach, his children, Jennifer Kovach (Kevin Flynn) , Matthew Kovach (Melody Chen); his siblings Ronald Kovach (Lorri), Denise Holzworth (Bill) and Geralyn Butcher (Ronnie); uncle to Nicholas Kovach (Christi), Rachel Hilkert (Mike), Ryan Kovach (Lindsay), Zachary Holzworth and Tyler Holzworth (Ashley); great-uncle of Emily, Owen and Nathan Hilkert, Caroline and Audrey Kovach.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Padua Franciscan High School Scholarship Fund, 6740 State Rd, Parma, OH 44134.



A memorial service and celebration of Ray's life will be held in Cleveland, Ohio and announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store