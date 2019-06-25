Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Raymond J. Scheff Sr.

Raymond J. Scheff Sr. Obituary
Raymond J. Scheff, Sr.

Born: November 4, 1938; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 19, 2019; in Fox River Grove, IL

Raymond J. Scheff, Sr., proud U.S. Air Force veteran, of Fox River Grove, IL was born on November 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL and passed away on June 19, 2019 in Fox River Grove, IL.

He was the loving husband of Theresa (nee Lowell); proud father of Raymond J. Scheff, III, Jeannine M. (Sam) Miyuskovich; cherished grandfather of Mauro Miyuskovich, Nicco Miyuskovich, Kalli Miyuskovich, Carrie (Frank) Mallonee and Tara Scheff; dear great-grandfather of Colson, Brooklyn, Sylus, Katalyna, Kristiana, Ashlyn and Dante.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret; son, David M.; brothers, Michael and Danny Scheff; and sisters, Margaret McDonald and Kathleen Wert.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL with prayers said at 12:00pm before proceeding to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 North First Street, Cary, IL for Mass at 1:00pm. Interment will be held at Ivanhoe Cemetery, Mundelein, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), www.nami.org/donate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Zurich. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-550-4221 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019
