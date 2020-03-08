|
Raymond Leonard Litka
Born: October 5, 1922; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 3, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL
Raymond Leonard Litka, 97 of Johnsburg, completed his earthly journey March 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Raymond was born October 5, 1922, in Chicago to Joseph and Nellie (Groner) Litka. He married the love of his life, Dolores Wisinski, on May 30, 1947, at All Saints Catholic Church in Chicago. They met on a blind date at a dance in Chicago.
Raymond was a Veteran of WWII and served in the Army Air Corps. He was a tail gunner on a B-17 Bomber, that was shot down over enemy territory. He parachuted out and was captured by German civilians. Raymond barely escaped execution from the civilians because a Luftwaffe officer happened by with other Air Corps prisoners and took them to a concentration camp. Ray received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained after bailing out.
Raymond lived in Johnsburg for more than 50 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. After the war, Raymond worked for the Milwaukee Railroad in the Accounting department until his retirement in 1987. During his retirement, he and Dolores loved working in their vegetable garden and working in the yard. They also loved going to the Casino, many trips to Vegas, spending time with family.
He is survived by his loving children, Warren (Phyllis) Litka of Naples, Florida, Doreen (Leonard) Bell of Elgin; and three fantastic grandchildren who he adored, Anthony (Kimberly) Litka, Lenny Bell, and Victoria Bell; and a great-grandson, Jameson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores, September 27, 2008; his brother, Joseph and sister, Irene.
Friends and neighbors can meet the family with viewing at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg IL 60051. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary IL.
The family suggests memorials to the at .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2020