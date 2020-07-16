1/1
Raymond M. Erickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond M. Erickson

Born: October 6, 1939

Died: July 12, 2020

Raymond "Ray" M. Erickson, 80, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home. He was born October 6, 1939, in Duluth MN, the son of Melvin and Lillian (Overland) Erickson. He married Sharon Layton in 1998. Ray was an inspector for the Northern Pacific Railroad for over 6 years before he became a pilot for Eastern Airlines for 26 years and then he worked as an inspector for the FAA for 21 years. He enjoyed traveling and was a model railroad enthusiast for many years.

Survived by his loving wife, Sharon; his son Robert Charles (Stephanie) Erickson; his daughter, Cheryl (John) Baker; his step sons, Jeffrey Carlisle and Mike (Danielle) Wegner; his step daughters, Jaime Olson, Traci (Frank) Lombardo, and Cathy (Phil) Williams; his grandson, Alex Rubenic. Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Charles Robert Erickson.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford. Adhering to phase 4 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private family memorial service will be held later. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS Humane Society of Rockford at P.O. Box 7722 Rockford, IL 61126 or www.pawshs.org. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 15, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 15, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved