Raymond M. Erickson
Born: October 6, 1939
Died: July 12, 2020
Raymond "Ray" M. Erickson, 80, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home. He was born October 6, 1939, in Duluth MN, the son of Melvin and Lillian (Overland) Erickson. He married Sharon Layton in 1998. Ray was an inspector for the Northern Pacific Railroad for over 6 years before he became a pilot for Eastern Airlines for 26 years and then he worked as an inspector for the FAA for 21 years. He enjoyed traveling and was a model railroad enthusiast for many years.
Survived by his loving wife, Sharon; his son Robert Charles (Stephanie) Erickson; his daughter, Cheryl (John) Baker; his step sons, Jeffrey Carlisle and Mike (Danielle) Wegner; his step daughters, Jaime Olson, Traci (Frank) Lombardo, and Cathy (Phil) Williams; his grandson, Alex Rubenic. Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Charles Robert Erickson.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford. Adhering to phase 4 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private family memorial service will be held later. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS Humane Society of Rockford at P.O. Box 7722 Rockford, IL 61126 or www.pawshs.org
