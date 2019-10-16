|
|
Raymond M. Schumer
Born: December 4, 1931; in Evanston, IL
Died: October 14, 2019; in Harvard, IL
Raymond (Ray) M. Schumer, 87, of Harvard, IL passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife, Shirley, by his side on Monday, October 14, 2019.
He was born on December 4, 1931, in Evanston, IL, to Joseph and Margaret (Nepper) Schumer. He married Shirley Fitzharris on October 20, 1956, in St. Mel's Catholic Church in Chicago.
Ray worked as a licensed horseshoer for over 40 years and had a special fondness for draft horses. He also worked for Chemung Township as a snowplow driver for 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army 83rd Engineers during the Korean Conflict.
Ray was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard. He was also a member of the McHenry County Farm Bureau, and the Harvard Moose Lodge and Golden Agers.
He enjoyed raising sheep, wood working, collecting draft horse memorabilia, working puzzles, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Ray is survived by Shirley, his wife of 62 years, his children: daughter, Susanne Boettcher of Walworth, WI, and son, Kenneth (Tammy) of Kettering, OH; and four grandchildren, Jennea Boettcher, and Tabitha, Tyler and Jordan Schumer. Also surviving him are his son-in-law, John Boettcher, sisters-in-law Mary Ann Schumer, Bonnie Clements and Nancy Powers, and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was blessed with very special caregivers. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joseph, Ann (Maloney), Michael, Robert, Gertrude, and Florence (Coet); and nephews Larry and Bobby Jr., and nieces Karen (Scimeca) and Kathy Clementis).
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial gifts may be made to the family for distribution to Ray's favorite charities.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 16, 2019