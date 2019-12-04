|
Regina Joanne Heidler
Born: September 6, 1933; in Morris, IL
Died: December 2, 2019; in Rochester, MN
A funeral Mass for Regina "Joanne" Heidler, 86, a resident of Pistakee Highlands, McHenry, IL for almost 50 years, will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, December 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg, IL. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg.
Born September 6, 1933, in Morris Township, PA, Joanne died Monday, December 2, 2019, at her daughter's home in Rochester, MN.
Joanne grew up in Jeannette, PA, receiving her bachelor's degree from West Chester State Teachers College and her Master's degree in education from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, PA. She was an elementary school teacher who left teaching to become a home maker. Joanne enjoyed baking, crocheting, sewing, and gardening. As her children grew, she became a longtime substitute teacher in the Johnsburg School District.
A member of the Friends of the Library, Joanne was one of the founders of the Johnsburg Library, and a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was also active with Relay for Life.
Survivors include her children, Hans Heidler of Algonquin, IL and Gretchen (John Winter) Heidler-Winter of Rochester; grandson, Gabriel Winter; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Florey; six nephews; one niece; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Heidler in 2003; parents, George and Elsie (nee Kraus) Florey; and brother, Alvin Florey.
Friends of the family may call from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, December 8, at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joanne's name may be made to the Johnsburg Educational Partnership Foundation (JEPF), 2222 W. Church St., Johnsburg, IL 60051, or www.JEPF.org.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 4, 2019