Rex L. Ritter
1943 - 2020
Rex L. Ritter

Born: November 6, 1943; in Woodstock, IL

Died: September 7, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Rex L. Ritter, age 76, of Harvard formerly of Woodstock, passed away at his home in Harvard on Monday September 7, 2020. He was loved and will be missed.

He was born in Woodstock on November 6, 1943 to Gus and Ethel (Kohl) Ritter. He married Loreen Freund on June 10, 1972 in Woodstock.

He worked at Woodstock Diecast as a Quality Control Inspector. He was a founder and president of Kishwaukee Valley Hunt Club and for many years he raised pheasants that were released throughout the county. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and loved fishing on Lake Geneva. He was a graduate of the John Rinehart Taxidermy School in Janesville, WI.

He was the commander of the Harvard VFW and was a member of the Woodstock Moose and American Legion. He was a Recon Marine serving in Vietnam and earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.

He was a proud conservationist and enjoyed helping farmers plant their crops and harvest them as well.

He is survived by his wife Loreen Ritter, a son Brant (Jaimie) Ritter; daughter-in-law Audra Ritter; brother Gary (Lillian) Ritter; two sisters Sharon (Peter) Rogers and Barbara (Chuck) Abbott; three grandchildren Lincoln Ritter, Alexus Ritter and Anna Kittoe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son Jason Ritter.

Memorial service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a service at 12:30 pm, at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 110 North Carpenter Street, Chicago, IL 60607 or on the web at https://rmch.org.

For information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
12:30 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
