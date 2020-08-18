RICHard C. Boehmke
Born: February 6, 1937
Died: August 15, 2020
Richard C. Boehmke, born February 6, 1937 in Belvidere, IL to William and Mary (Pfannenstill) Boehmke passed away on August 15, 2020 at home with his family.
He lived in Crystal Lake, IL until his marriage to Betty (Hansman) Boehmke on February 23, 1957 at Grace Lutheran Church, Woodstock.
Dick worked at Union Special Corp in Huntley for 38 years as a tool designer and he taught 80+ young men to be toolmakers. He loved to share his carpentry, electrical and a myriad of other skills with anyone who wanted to learn.
Dick was a dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church serving two terms on the Church Council and was always on a committee. After his retirement he became a devoted volunteer with the Woodstock Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels and Faith in Action (now Senior Services).
He is survived by his wife; Betty; children; Susan (Glenn) Wayman and Philip Boehmke; his brother Thomas Boehmke; his grandchildren John (Laura) Wayman, Laura (Bill) Stanton Jr, Sarah (Kyle) Ewert and Ryan (Allison) Wayman; his great-grandchildren Annabelle, Ellabelle, Leah and Shayla Wayman and Shayla Stanton, Luke and Emma Wayman; sister-n-law Judy Hansman and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved father-n-law, Armond Hansman and his sister, Maxine, brother-n-law, Ronald and Roger Hansman, and sister-n-law Jackie Boehmke.
His family would like to thank JourneyCare for their assistance and understanding care.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 PM August 25, 2020 at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave, Woodstock, IL. His memorial service will be private due to Covid-19 limitations.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Woodstock, Woodstock Food Pantry or a charity or your choosing.
For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com