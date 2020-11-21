Richard Kimpel
Born: March 14, 1941
Died: November 15, 2020
Rich Kimpel, of Lake in the Hills, recently of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 79.
He was born March 14, 1941 in Chicago, the son of the late Frank and Mildred Kimpel.
Rich has been retired for 19 years from Browning Ferris Industries (BFI). He enjoyed fishing, landscaping, and refinishing furniture. Above all, Rich loved being with his family and playing their weekly card games.
Rich is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Suzanne; his children, Kelly (Wilson) Kraft, Nicole (Mike) Lindquist and Rick Kimpel; his grandchildren, Alison (Ryan) Giles, Emily, Morgan and Wilson Kraft, Lincoln and Charlie Lindquist, Erica Hargrove, Jeremy Kimpel; his great-grandchildren, Coltin and Matilynn Giles, and Gage and Weston Hargrove; his brother, Ray (Cheryl) Kimpel; sister, Janet Krumwiede; his life-long friend, Dennis Griffin; and his best buddy and canine companion, Jack.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank (Jackie) Kimpel, Ron (Diane) Kimpel, Ralph (Ruth) Kimpel, Pat Bradach and Cathy Mulenkamp.
A celebration of Rich's life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in his memory to your favorite animal charity.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411 for information.