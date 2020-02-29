|
|
Rich Wagner
Born: November 30, 1969
Died: December 3, 2019
Rich Wagner passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 50.
He is survived by his mother Carrie Budwick and husband Gary, his father Richard Wagner and wife Diane, his brother Jeremy Wagner and wife Lorrie, his sister Debi Wagner, his niece Taylor Raine and his grandmother Betty Knobloch.
Rich was born on November 30, 1969 in Lake In The Hills, Illinois, but spent most of his childhood and early adult life in Huntley, Illinois, where he was always surrounded by his family and friends. Rich always had a big smile and a boisterous laugh that would liven a room!
He loved football, he was an imposing figure on the high school football team and one of the biggest fans of the Chicago Bears ...he loved computers and spent endless hours starting at childhood learning everything he could about them and eventually started his own business, doing everything from technology to accounting and project management ... he loved food and cooking and was always in search of the best Chicago style pizza, wherever he lived!
But it was his passion for skiing that brought him to Colorado where he spent some of his best times in Breckenridge and Denver surrounded by the beautiful Rocky Mountains. He always shared so many happy memories of his adventures of skiing and riding his motorcycle through those mountains.
He later lived in San Diego where he enjoyed the ocean and surfed for the very first time. One of his favorite things to do was watching the sunset over the ocean. He later moved to Phoenix where he got to explore the beautiful Arizona desert and eventually adopt his best friend, Bob, a sweet, fluffy, white Maine Coon cat that he adored.
He lived a full life, always in search of the next adventure. He loved his family and friends and he will be missed every day by everyone who knew and loved him.
Rich, may you eternally ski heaven's majestic mountains ... may you forever ride a Gixxer on heaven's scenic highways, and may you always know how much you are loved, cherished and missed.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020