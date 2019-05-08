Richard A. Bruski



Born: November 13, 1934



Died: May 6, 2019



Richard A. Bruski, age 84, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born November 13, 1934, the son of (the late) Alexander and Mary (nee Dziadula) Bruski. On May 4, 1957, he married the love of his life, Carole Lidbury.



Richard proudly served our country in the United States Navy and then went on to work for the Chicago Police Department and retired as a Sergeant after 33 years. He went on to work as an Investigator for the McHenry County States Attorney's Office and was also a police training consultant in Iraq. Richard worked for the Prairie Grove Police Department and most recently with the Wonder Lake Police Department as a Detective, totaling over 60 years in Law Enforcement.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carole and their children: Richard (Gail) Bruski, Kenneth (Kim) Bruski, Susan (Richard) Litchfield, Karen (Doug) Nielsen and Julie Carroll; grandchildren: Jennifer, Amanda, Katelyn (Tyler), Jonathan (Lauren), Kristin (Dean), Thomas (Fernanda), Rebecca, Kelley, Michael, Nicole; great-grandchildren: Mason, Emmett, Finn, Delilah; sister: Joyce (Charlie) Boyle and in-laws: Reginald (Mickie) Lidbury as well as many nieces and nephews.



Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington St. Chicago, IL 60607 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 1301 W. 22nd St., Suite 905, Oak Brook, IL 60523.



For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063 Published in the Northwest Herald on May 8, 2019