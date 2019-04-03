Richard A. Riedel, Jr.



Born: June 23, 1937; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 1, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Richard A. Riedel, Jr., age 81, of McHenry, passed away on April 1, 2019 at JourneyCare - Woodstock after a long courageous fight against cancer. He was born on June 23, 1937 to Richard and Elizabeth (Rode) Riedel, Sr. in Chicago. Richard was united in marriage to Kathy Rieck on December 3, 1960.



By trade, Richard was a brick mason and owned his own construction company, Riedel Construction, for over 20 years. A car enthusiast, Richard was a fan of street rods and joked that his 46 Ford street rod was his 5th child. As an honorary "Tire Engineer" on his son-in-law's sports car racing team, Richard went to races all over the country and was a member of the Midwest Street Rod Association.



In his leisure time, Richard enjoyed bowling, golf, and fishing. He was a proud grandfather who deeply enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Richard was a kind man who very easy to talk to and his family will treasure the conversations and wisdom imparted by Richard for years to come.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathy Riedel; his children, Karen (Richard) Walke, Mark (Juli) Riedel, Christine (Patrick) Maher, and Carolyn (Paul) Handzel; his grandchildren, Kellie, Jessica, Cassidy, Alyssa, Sean, Megan, Sarah, Courtney, and Katie; and his brother, Russel Riedel.



In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Riedel.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes the following morning from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N Green St, McHenry, IL 60050. Inurnment will be private.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials to the at 1801 S. Meyers Road Ste. 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 3, 2019