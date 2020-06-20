Richard A. Wasilowski
Richard A. Wasilowski

Called Home unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 age 53 years.

Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Hoggard) for 30 years. Loving father of John (Ashley Dunn). Loving son of Mary and Robert Wasilowski. Dear brother of Peter (Mary), Daniel (Kate), Diana (Ken) Puchalski and the late Kathy. Son-in-law of Anna and the late Jim Hoggard. Brother-in-law of Paula (Steve) Durante, Walter (Elaine) Castanello and Michael (Tina) Hoggard. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather at the Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S. 27th Street, Oak Creek WI on Thursday, June 25 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm.

For the health and safety of all individuals, the number of guests allowed will be limited and closely monitored. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience.

Former employee of Midwest Express Airlines and current employee of the Milwaukee County Transit System.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME

9200 S. 27th St.

Oak Creek, Wi 53154

414-761-2750

www.heritagefuneral.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
JUN
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
