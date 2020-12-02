1/1
Richard Alan Miller
Richard Alan Miller

Born: September 6, 1956

Died: November 30, 2020

Richard Alan Miller, 64, of Crystal Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 30, 2020.

He was born September 6, 1956 in McHenry to Richard and Betty Jane Miller.

Rick enjoyed fishing, was a founding member of the Crystal Lake Anglers, and enjoyed spending time with his grandson.

Rick will be sadly missed by his daughter, Jennifer (John, Jr. "JJ") Binek; grandson, Zachary; brother, Wayne (Tammy) Miller; sister, Wendy Corso; nieces, Stephanie and Cristy; and nephew, Chad.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria.

A service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Rick's memory to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, 42 East St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
