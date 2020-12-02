Richard Alan Miller
Born: September 6, 1956
Died: November 30, 2020
Richard Alan Miller, 64, of Crystal Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 30, 2020.
He was born September 6, 1956 in McHenry to Richard and Betty Jane Miller.
Rick enjoyed fishing, was a founding member of the Crystal Lake Anglers, and enjoyed spending time with his grandson.
Rick will be sadly missed by his daughter, Jennifer (John, Jr. "JJ") Binek; grandson, Zachary; brother, Wayne (Tammy) Miller; sister, Wendy Corso; nieces, Stephanie and Cristy; and nephew, Chad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria.
A service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Rick's memory to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, 42 East St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411 for information.