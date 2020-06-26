Richard Armstrong
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Armstrong

Born: January 25, 1943; in Hibbing, MN

Died: June 25, 2020; in Elgin, IL

Richard "Dick" Armstrong age 77, of Algonquin, Illinois passed away on June 25, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Hibbing, Minnesota on January 25, 1943 to Richard Sr. and Eleanor Armstrong.

Dick was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War Era.

He is survived by his wife Donna R. (Noverio) Armstrong; his daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Lentz and his grandchildren, Everest and Kingston, who he was very proud of. He loved fiercely and unconditionally and will be greatly missed. Besides loving his family and many friends, Dick loved playing golf and adored his dog "Jasper".

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Time of Sharing to begin at 6:30 PM that evening at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.willowfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
06:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
06:30 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved