Richard Armstrong
Born: January 25, 1943; in Hibbing, MN
Died: June 25, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Richard "Dick" Armstrong age 77, of Algonquin, Illinois passed away on June 25, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Hibbing, Minnesota on January 25, 1943 to Richard Sr. and Eleanor Armstrong.
Dick was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War Era.
He is survived by his wife Donna R. (Noverio) Armstrong; his daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Lentz and his grandchildren, Everest and Kingston, who he was very proud of. He loved fiercely and unconditionally and will be greatly missed. Besides loving his family and many friends, Dick loved playing golf and adored his dog "Jasper".
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Time of Sharing to begin at 6:30 PM that evening at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.willowfh.com
Born: January 25, 1943; in Hibbing, MN
Died: June 25, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Richard "Dick" Armstrong age 77, of Algonquin, Illinois passed away on June 25, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Hibbing, Minnesota on January 25, 1943 to Richard Sr. and Eleanor Armstrong.
Dick was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War Era.
He is survived by his wife Donna R. (Noverio) Armstrong; his daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Lentz and his grandchildren, Everest and Kingston, who he was very proud of. He loved fiercely and unconditionally and will be greatly missed. Besides loving his family and many friends, Dick loved playing golf and adored his dog "Jasper".
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Time of Sharing to begin at 6:30 PM that evening at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.willowfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.