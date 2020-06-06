Richard B. Golf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard B. Golf

Born: October 12, 1968

Died: May 2, 2020

Richard B. Golf, 51, of Crystal Lake and California, was born on October 12, 1968 and passed away on May 2, 2020.

He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Golf and Jesse (Chris) Whyman; and mother of his children, Mary Bossov.

Richard will be remembered for his passion for golfing and coaching softball.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, from 4-8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. For information and to leave an online condolence message for the family please call 815-459-3411 or visit davenportfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved