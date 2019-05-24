|
Richard C. Gatlin
Born: March 3, 1957
Died: August 19, 2016
Richard C. Gatlin, age 59 of Lake in the Hills Ill. born March 3, 1957 of Chuck and Barbara nee De Long of Chicago IL., deceased.
Beloved loving Husband of Margaret nee Bachner, married March 11 1989, 27 years of love, commitment and devotion. Loving Father to Catherine and Megan. Dear Brother to Mike, Bev nee McNamara, Karen nee Weisshaar, Val nee Sachwitz, Bob , Kitty nee Castellano Uncle to Heather, Adam, Joshua, Maggie, Kyle, Dani, Kelly , Kristen.
His legacy is one of hard work and devotion to his family. He was loved and cherished by his family. He was also loved and respected by many life long friends.
Rick passed away August 19, 2016 in hospice in Barrington Ill. of Bladder Cancer . Rick was creamated. A Life Celebration was held on November 1, 2016 in Geneva IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 24, 2019