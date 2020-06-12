Richard C. Kelly
1941 - 2020
Richard C. Kelly

Born: September 22, 1941; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 9, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Richard C. "Dick" Kelly, 78 of Rockford, passed away on June 9, 2020 at the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford.

He was born September 22, 1941 in Chicago to Donald C. and Loretta (Hegarty) Kelly. He attended Mt. Carmel High School, the College of St. Thomas. While working for the Chicago Police Department he attended De Paul University where he received his Juris Doctor Degree.

During his long career he had worked in the Assistant States Attorney Office of Cook County; and in McHenry County as an Associate Judge. He then went into private practice in Crystal Lake, and finally opened his own office in Hebron, where he stayed until his retirement in 2007. He was very proud of his trial career and being licensed in both Illinois and Wisconsin. His Irish heritage was also very important to him, as well as his trumpet and Notre Dame.

He was the beloved husband and friend of Karen (Beu) Kelly for 36 years. He also leaves behind a daughter, Donna (Bill Prim) Kelly; a son, Richard Kelly; brothers, Don Kelly of Houston TX, Peter (Maryann) Kelly of Montgomery TX.; and a niece, Colleen Neumann.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a stepson, Tom O'Malley.

The family intends to hold services at a later date.

Interment services will be held on the family plot in the Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Chicago.

For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
