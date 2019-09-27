|
Richard C. Stashwick
Born: December 17, 1936
Died: September 24, 2019
Richard C. Stashwick, 82 of Huntley, died peacefully, September 24, 2019.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home -10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral service will be held 11:00am on Saturday at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church-10805 Main Street, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Rich was born December 17, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Chester and Angeline (March) Stashwick. On July 28, 1962 he married the love of his life, Jacqueline Carlsen. He worked in maintenance and could fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Sun City Woodchucks. He loved food and dining out and could be considered a food critic and he and Jacque were avid travelers. Above everything else was his love of his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Jacque, children, Dana ( Steve) Shark, Todd (Charity) Stashwick and by his grandchildren, Justin (NuevaRae), Derek (Nicole), Oscar and Tilly. He is also survived by his siblings, Paul (Sandy) Stashwick, Toni (Loren) Cramer, Felecia Smelser, Chestine Welch and Mary Ellen (Randy) Frank. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Roger.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 27, 2019