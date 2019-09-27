Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stashwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Stashwick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Stashwick Obituary
Richard C. Stashwick

Born: December 17, 1936

Died: September 24, 2019

Richard C. Stashwick, 82 of Huntley, died peacefully, September 24, 2019.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home -10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral service will be held 11:00am on Saturday at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church-10805 Main Street, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .

Rich was born December 17, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Chester and Angeline (March) Stashwick. On July 28, 1962 he married the love of his life, Jacqueline Carlsen. He worked in maintenance and could fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the Sun City Woodchucks. He loved food and dining out and could be considered a food critic and he and Jacque were avid travelers. Above everything else was his love of his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Jacque, children, Dana ( Steve) Shark, Todd (Charity) Stashwick and by his grandchildren, Justin (NuevaRae), Derek (Nicole), Oscar and Tilly. He is also survived by his siblings, Paul (Sandy) Stashwick, Toni (Loren) Cramer, Felecia Smelser, Chestine Welch and Mary Ellen (Randy) Frank. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Roger.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now