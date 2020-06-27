Richard Chester Jay Sr.
Born: July 23, 1955; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 22, 2020; in Arlington Heights, IL
Richard Chester Jay Sr., age 64, of Des Plaines, passed away on June 22, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. He was born on July 23, 1955, to Chester and Rita (Lesczycinski) Jay in Chicago, IL. Richard and his wife Beth were united in marriage in April 1980 for thirty-five of his best years.
Richard grew up in Des Plaines, IL, and went to Maine West High School. He became a printer by trade right out of school and built a life-long, successful career. He dedicated his life to supporting his family through long hours at work and never complained. He was the definition of responsibility and instilled that trait in his children. He loved watching sports games including the Bears, Cubs, and especially Notre Dame football. He had a deep love for fishing - anywhere, anytime, and as much as he could. He enjoyed building model cars, grilling, jamming out to AC/DC and Alice Cooper, sitting on the back deck and just relaxing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His true passion in life was his grandchildren. He loved them with a devoted enthusiasm that was only matched by his love for his wife. He went by the name Papa to all of his grandchildren and carefully cultivated a unique bond with each of his 12 grandchildren that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. He will be deeply missed for his laughter, his support, his dedication, his advice and his love.
Richard is survived by his mother, Rita Jay, Son, Richie (Emily) Jay, daughters: Stephani (Dean) Jay-Buff, Shawna (Jim) Ryan and Vanessa (Kyle) Retek, granddaughters: Karalynn and Addison, grandsons: Haydn, Michael, Angelo, Nolan, Caleb, Henry, Finn, Deacon, Maddux, and Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester, his wife, Beth, his sister, Linda Motzny, and his brother, David.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or view Richard's obituary on the funeral home website at www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of Richard on his tribute wall.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.