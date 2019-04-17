Richard E. Cashin



Richard E. Cashin, age 56, of Wonder Lake, passed away at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a long and very courageous battle with liver cancer. He was born March 13, 1963, to Thomas and Joyce Cashin, in Woodstock.



He is survived by his mother, Joyce Cashin; wife, Kelly Cashin; son, Richard Cashin; daughter, Kelsey Cashin; brother, Gregory (Jennifer) Cashin; and nieces: Madelyn and Allyson Cashin. He is further survived by his uncles, Charles (Trish) Cashin and James (Mary) Cashin; and aunts: Carole (Cliff) Olson and Betty Schlieben. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Cashin; brother, Thomas Cashin, Jr; and sister, Karen Kay in infancy. Rick lived life to the fullest. He always said, "Don't cry for me when I'm gone, I had a really great life!"



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 4pm until 8pm and will continue Thursday, April 18, from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Greenwood.