Richard E. Hansen



Born: August 28, 1946



Died: April 19, 2019



Richard E. Hansen, age 72, of Johnsburg, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born August 28, 1946, to the late Emmett and Marie (nee Todd) Hansen. Richard proudly served in the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea, working as an MP, during Vietnam. After serving in the military, Richard worked for 30 years with the Illinois Bell Telephone Company.



Richard was known throughout his neighborhood for his golf cart. He enjoyed riding around and being the neighborhood watch. In his free time, he loved to take care of his lawn. More than anything, he loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his sons: Michael, John, and David Hansen; grandchildren: Alexander, Morgan, Emmett, and Travis; and lifelong companion: Kathy Hansen.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Hansen, and sister, Diane Haupt. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4pm until the time of Memorial Service at 7pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the VFW Post 4600, 3002 W. Route 120, McHenry, IL 60051.



For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063 Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2019